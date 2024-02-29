Twasumpuka Community Radio launch set for today

Twasumpuka FM presenter Happiness Kanka, known as Kasokwe Kanini on air in the refurbished studios.

Bongani Ndlovu in Binga

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, is expected to officially open Twasumpuka Community Radio Station in Binga today.

Running under the tag line: ‘Twaambo Twini Kuluundu’, Twasumpuka FM is one of the 14 community radio stations that were licensed by the Second Republic.

Seven of the community radio stations are in Matabeleland North and South provinces.

Twasumpuka FM is situated at Binga growth point in Matabeleland North province, and broadcasts in Tonga within a 40KM radius.

Dr Muswere will be joined by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo, chiefs, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, Binga council executives and various senior Government officials in the official opening ceremony.

The community radio station started renovations in 2022 and broadcasting last year, catering for Binga, Kamativi and surrounding areas.

In line with Government policy of leaving no person or place behind, the community radio licenses were issued as an important development tool.

The community radio plays a critical role at grassroots level, hence it is critical for them to amass as much content as possible so that they broadcast meaningful, and helpful programmes.

Therefore, by supporting a robust rollout of community radio stations licensing, Zimbabwe is fulfilling its promise to broaden access to information for the benefit of citizens.

The Second Republic has been commended for recognizing the importance of pushing development from the grassroots level while also preserving language, culture and heritage.

The community radio stations will push developmental issues from the grassroots level in line with the devolution concept and the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which should be unpacked to everyone across the country in a language one understands through the community radio stations.

