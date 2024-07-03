Twelve schoolchildren injured in train-bus collision

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

TWELVE schoolchildren were injured when a train and a bus accident occurred on Wednesday morning in Mutare.

In a statement on X, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ)- without naming the school- said a bus carrying school children was hit by a train at the Willton Level Crossing in Mutare this morning. Twelve pupils were injured and taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“Our prayers are with them as they get on the road to recovery. Preliminary investigations indicate the bus driver failed to follow level-crossing rules and tried to beat the train to the level crossing, resulting in the accident,” said the NRZ

The NRZ said the accident is a stark reminder to all drivers to exercise extreme caution and strictly adhere to road rules at level crossings