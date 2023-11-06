Twenty five teams register for Zimazing Race

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

THE Zimazing Race, a race to promote fun, fitness and teamwork in Bulawayo, is set to take place this Saturday with organisers saying preparations are at an advanced stage.

With 25 teams already registered, the event promises to be a thrilling and action-packed adventure for participants.

Mandipa Mashingaidze, the event creator of the Zimazing Race said the race has partnered with several organizations to make the event even more special. Fazak, the host of the race, has played a pivotal role in ensuring its success. However, the collaboration between Zimazing Race and Fazak goes beyond just hosting the event.

“The preparations are going so well. We’ve got great partners this year. Fazak is hosting the event, but between Zimazing Race and Fazak we’ll also be able to make a donation to Lions Club this year, through this race, which is really exciting,” Mashingaidze said.

She said Masters Paint and Hardware have also stepped up as partners, providing enticing prizes for the winners and supplying essential items for the various tasks throughout the race.

“Masters Paint and Hardware have been amazing in terms of providing prizes and items for tasks. Arenel has also sponsored the snacks for the racers’ backpacks. Smoke and Vine has graciously hosted all our meetings for the ZimazingRace planning team. And, of course, ACE is providing our medical support.

“Fawcett has also agreed to provide extra security,” she said.

– @TashaMutsiba