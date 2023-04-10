Twinmat Sports Academy launched in rural Gwanda

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

FORMER Premier Soccer League chairman and Caps United president Twine Phiri and his business partner, Harare lawyer Rueben Mataka launched their football academy, Twinmat Sports Academy in rural Gwanda, Matabeleland South with four teams taking part at Bethel Village in a two-day tournament that ended yesterday.

Four teams, Bengo, Bethel, Fumukwe and Manama took part in the tournament that saw Bengo and Manama sailing through to the final after winning their semifinal matches 1-0 and 2-1 respectively. In the final Bengo won 3-2 after penalty shootouts.

Having unearthed goalkeeper Energy Murambadoro from Gokwe, a player who went on to shine for both Caps United and the national team, Phiri believes another gem of a diamond is awaiting to be polished in rural Zimbabwe, hence the decision to return to the countryside.

“I have always believed that talent is in the rural areas. We are going to do this throughout the country and our next port of call is Matabeleland North, either in Binga or Nkayi. We decided to come to rural Gwanda to launch our academy because my partner is a son-in-law here,” said Phiri.

Mataka said despite launching the academy, they are also using Twinmat Sports Academy as a vehicle to push the anti-drugs and substance abuse clarion call among the youths in the rural areas.

“Football is a powerful tool to communicate and deliver critical and important messages to different groups. We are launching the football academy and also spreading the message to the youths to desist from drug and substance abuse,” said Mataka.

Like Phiri, he said their decision to launch the academy in rural Gwanda has been worth it as they have been able to identify talented footballers.

“I have no doubt that this has been worth it, we are on course. There is talent here, when we came we thought we would get three or less players but it’s pleasing that the number is more than that. We have even seen players that can fit into any team in the PSL,” said Mataka.

Highlanders Football Club’s junior coaches, Melusi “Mabaleka” Sibanda as well as Sizabantu Khoza also travelled to Gwanda, with the duo tasked with identifying talented players. – @skhumoyo2000