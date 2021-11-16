Twins lament DJ Tamuka’s work ethic

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HE is your go-to-guy if a hit song is what you are looking for. DJ Tamuka (real name Tamuka Mponda-Makuluni) is one hell of a producer, but what happens when he does not want to release an artiste’s song?

It was supposed to be a blossoming business relationship between DJ Tamuka and Victoria Falls identical twins, Top King (real names Nkosenhle and Nkosilathi Ncube) but things went sour when, according to Top Kings, DJ Tamuka did not keep his end of the bargain, releasing their song.

A year later, the song, Let her go that was supposed to be released early this year still is not out.

On the release of the track, the duo lamented the work ethic of DJ Tamuka of “not taking seriously, the work of certain artistes while preferring other artiste’s work.”

“I think we’re being taken for a ride here. After paying for the session, we expected DJ Tamuka to deliver but up to now, nothing has materialised. We had plans of launching a video for this track and ours was the hope that this was the song that was to officially announce the Top Kings!

“Sometimes, he asked us to give him one week, then three days to finish the project but till today, he hasn’t given us our song. He’s still giving us the run around,” lamented the twins.

When contacted for comment by Chronicle Showbiz, DJ Tamuka’s phone went unanswered, a feat that the twins attributed to as a deliberate act to ignore. On WhatsApp, the DJ was coy and reluctant to comment. – @eMKlass_49