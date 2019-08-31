Twitter war makes for sumptuous Chiefs, Caps clash

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE “Twar” — twitter war — between Castle Lager Premier Soccer League anchors Bulawayo Chiefs and table toppers Caps United, has set the tone for an exciting football weekend, with both sets eager to collect maximum points.

Chiefs, Zimbabwe football twitter kings were the first to stalk the Green Machine who are at the top, saying: “We can’t wait for KepeKepe. It’s been a while since we dropped a Giant. Hallo 3 points.”

For those who are not on twitter, Caps United hit Chiefs below the belt with this tweet; “Kepekepe and Chiefs are both log leaders. It only depends on which end you are reading from. The boys will depart Harare this morning. Bulawayo see you by end of day. #BattleOfLogLeaders <https://twitter.com/hashtag/BattleOfLogLeaders?src=hashtag_click>.”

Chiefs play host to championship chasing Caps United this afternoon at Luveve Stadium, psyched by the fact that they are taking on former champions.

Last season Chiefs established themselves as “giant killers” when they claimed the scalps of Highlanders, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn.

In the first half of the 2019 season, the only giant that Chiefs have floored is Dynamos who they beat 2-0 on May 18. Now they’ve set their sights on Caps United.

“Playing big teams naturally motivates the players because they know that is the time to market themselves. We’re in a precarious position and we need to fight hard to get ourselves out of the relegation zone. It won’t be easy but we are geared to fight for our survival,” said Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda.

Chiefs head to the tie smarting from a 3-0 defeat against ZPC Kariba while Caps United are buoyed by shooting to the top of the table after dismissing Black Rhinos 2-1 on Wednesday.

A potentially explosive encounter is also on the cards at Mandava Stadium this afternoon where defending champions FC Platinum entertain Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum are bitter after dropping points in Hwange during the week when they drew 1-1, in a match that was handled by Hwange Colliery Company employees.

Chicken Inn who beat Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 will want to continue on that track and pile pressure on Caps United.

The pick of Sunday games is the Highlanders versus Mushowani Stars match at Barbourfields, which is a survival battle.

Bosso are on position 14 with 23 points while Mushowani occupy the last relegation slot, position 15 with 21 points.

Highlanders appear to be on a downward dive and Mushowani might feel they have a chance of upsetting the country’s oldest football club right at their own backyard and leave Bosso reeling in relegation.

For Highlanders, the players’ fight is to save the club’s pride, their pride and the coaches’ jobs. The Highlanders technical team was given a three-match ultimatum before their Triangle United defeat and a defeat to Mushowani will get them fired.

PSL MatchDay 22 fixtures

Today: Bulawayo Chiefs v Caps United (Luveve), FC Platinum v Chicken Inn (Mandava), Dynamos v TelOne (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Chapungu v Triangle United (Ascot), Manica Diamonds v Hwange (Vengere), Highlanders v Mushowani Stars (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Rufaro)

Monday: Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)