Two armed robbers killed in gun battle with police

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Two suspected armed robbers were shot and killed during a gun battle with police in Kadoma.

The two men died at Kadoma General Hospital where they had been admitted.

They were part of an eight-member gang which had robbed Innez Mine in Kadoma on Tuesday night and were intercepted by a police crack team.

Through their twitter handle, police confirmed the incident which happened on Wednesday morning.

“The ZRP confirms a shooting incident which occurred at James area, Patchway in Kadoma on Wednesday around 8am. Police detectives, reacting to a robbery incident at Innez Mine in Kadoma on 25 April 2022 at 11am, launched an investigation,” said police.

“The police crack team on armed robbery intercepted a Nissan Caravan which was used during the robbery and flagged it to stop. The suspects tried to attack police officers with machetes and the shootout ensued resulting in the arrest of three suspects,” said police.

Two suspects were later pronounced dead upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital whilst others fled.

According to police, the gang is linked to a series of armed robberies which have been happening in Kadoma, Norton and Chegutu.

@michaelmagoron1