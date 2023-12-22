Two armed robbers shot dead, four arrested

Bongokuhle Moyo, [email protected]

POLICE raided a guest house that was booked for armed robbers, two were shot dead and four were arrested dashing out of the house on 19 December.

The shoot-out incident occurred along Mauritius Road, Arcadia, Harare.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The death of Jabulani Ngobeni (45) and Godknows Machingura (44) during a shoot-out incident in Arcadia, Harare, and the arrest of Ndiafhi Makhado (39), Andrew Masubelele (38), Paul Zhou (55) and Emmanuel Makamo (22) for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Kwekwe”

Detectives from CID Homicide, Harare acted on received information and the detectives raided the guest house resulting in the suspects bolting out of the house.

“Jabulani Ngobeni fired shots towards the detectives and a shoot-out ensued, resulting in Jabulani Ngobeni being shot on the hip. Subsequently, Jabulani Ngobeni, Ndiafhi Makhado, Andrew Masubelele, Paul Zhou and Emmanuel Makamo were arrested”, reads the statement

Jabulani Ngobeni died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and police recovered a 9 mm Star Pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Paul Zhou confessed to the detectives and the suspects revealed to the detectives that they had hatched a plan to commit robbery along Birmingham Road, Kwekwe.

Asst Comm Nyathi said: “Godknows Machingura was lured to Morgan High School, Arcadia, Harare, where he was arrested after being shot in the groin following a speed chase and a shoot-out with the detectives.”

He later died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Police applauded the public for supplying information that led to the apprehension of the gang.

“Members of the public are urged to report all criminal acts at the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station,” read the statement