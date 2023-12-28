Two arrested for beating suspected thief to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu,[email protected]

TWO men have been arrested after they allegedly teamed up to beat to death, a man they accused of stealing their gold ore.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred in West Nicholson on December 26. She said Mbongeni Dube (35), and Freedom Dube (38) both from West Nicholson assaulted the now deceased Brian Ncube (32).

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case where two men assaulted a man after accusing him of stealing their gold ore. The approached the now deceased at around at around 8PM while he was drinking at Mbembesi Business Centre in West Nicholson.

“They requested to see him at a secluded place as they had an issue to discuss with him. Ncube left with the pair and when they reached a secluded place they started accusing him of stealing their gold ore. They stabbed him several times all over his body before fleeing the scene,” she said.

Insp Mangena said Ncube was later found by a passer-by while lying on the ground in a pool of blood. He was ferried to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission.

She urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from taking the law into their own hands by attacking suspects. If people apprehend a suspect they should just hand them over to the police and allow the law to take its course. In this case these three men could have just handed over the suspect but they chose to assault him and in the process a life was lost and they are now facing a murder charge,” said Insp Mangena.@DubeMatutu