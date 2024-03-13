Two arrested for dagga possession and bribery attempt in Chinhoyi

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWO men have been arrested for smoking dagga and possessing 66 sachets of the illicit drug, while one of the suspects tried to bribe police officers with US$100 to turn a blind eye.

According to a post on X, Police said details in Chinhoyi arrested Robert Gwarimbo (40) and Tinashe Goromonzi (24) for smoking dagga and unlawful possession of 66 sachets of dagga.

Goromonzi is facing another charge of bribery after offering the Police US$100 for the case to be swept under the carpet.