Siphakeme Mnindwa, Online reporter

Police have arrested two Hwange men for unlawful possession of ivory.

In a statement on twitter police wrote: “On 30/03/23, Police in Hwange acted on a tip-off and arrested Cephas Charumbira (40) and Dickson Munkombwa (45) for a case of unlawful possession of raw unmarked ivory without a permit. Detectives recovered four pieces of elephantivory measuring approximately 2x75cm, 1x15cm, and 1x10cm from the suspects.”