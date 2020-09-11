Two arrested for ‘murder’

11 Sep, 2020 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Two arrested for ‘murder’

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of a man who was fatally assaulted by his two neighbours over an undisclosed issue after a beer binge.

The deceased Mr Lameck Ncube and his assailants resided at Richardson Farm in Umguza.

Nqabutho Moyo (18) and a 17-year-old boy allegedly teamed up to beat Mr Ncube to death using a sjambok on Wednesday.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday saying police found deep cuts on the body.

“On September 8 at around 6PM, the two accused persons and the deceased left their place of residence and went to Khami Prison Complex where they drank beer at the canteen,” said Insp Ncube.

He said on their way back to the farm the two accused allegedly fatally assaulted Mr Ncube with a sjambok leading to their arrest. — @thamamoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting