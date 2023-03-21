Two arrested for possessing ivory

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu ,Online Reporter

TWO Bulawayo men have been arrested for allegedly possessing ivory with a market value of over US$2 000.

Melusi Mahlangu (27) of Mzilikazi and Justice Ndlovu (30) of Emganwini were spotted carrying elephant tasks along Plumtree Road leading to their arrest.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident applauding members of the public for helping with information that led to the arrest of the duo.

“On Sunday at around 9PM, police received information to the effect that the two accused persons were in possession of ivory elephant tusks along Plumtree Road. Police swiftly reacted to the information and proceeded to the intersection of Dundee Road and Plumtree Road, Donnington, Bulawayo,” said Insp Ncube.

"They approached the two accused persons and requested to search them recovering two tusks of raw unmarked ivory which were wrapped inside a canvass tent. The accused persons failed to produce the license which permits them to possess the ivory leading to their arrest. The ivory weighed 13.90 kilogrammes, valued at US$2 363."