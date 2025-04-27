  • Today Sun, 27 Apr 2025

Two arrested for possession of illicit drugs

Online Reporter

Police in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls have arrested two people in separate incidents involving the unlawful possession of contraband substances.

In a post on their social media, police said on April 23, 2025, details in Bulawayo intercepted a Toyota Altezza vehicle, registration number ADW 8920, at a secluded area at Siphambaniso Flats near Mazai Bridge, Makokoba.
“Mthobeki Sibanda, 26, was arrested and found in possession of Benylin Cough Syrup and dagga,” said the police.

In a similar operation in Victoria Falls, police arrested Sinikiwe Mangisai, 20, at a house in Chinotimba for unlawful possession of dagga.

 

