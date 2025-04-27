Two arrested for possession of illicit drugs

Online Reporter

Police in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls have arrested two people in separate incidents involving the unlawful possession of contraband substances.

In a post on their social media, police said on April 23, 2025, details in Bulawayo intercepted a Toyota Altezza vehicle, registration number ADW 8920, at a secluded area at Siphambaniso Flats near Mazai Bridge, Makokoba.

“Mthobeki Sibanda, 26, was arrested and found in possession of Benylin Cough Syrup and dagga,” said the police.

In a similar operation in Victoria Falls, police arrested Sinikiwe Mangisai, 20, at a house in Chinotimba for unlawful possession of dagga.