Two arrested  for Rio Turn murder after high speed chase

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two men for the murder of an unidentified man at Rio Turn along Luveve Road.

Morgan Moyo and Wellington Ndebele were arrested while fleeing from police via Victoria Falls Road.

The incident occurred on 30 September, where the deceased body was found with injuries on the road at Rio turn.

In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they initiated roadblocks and patrols in their search for a silver Honda Fit, as provided by members of the public who witnessed the assault on the deceased.

“Police in Bulawayo have arrested Morgan Moyo, 28, from Mahatshula, and Wellington Ndebele, 24, from Gwabalanda, for the murder of an unidentified man.

“On 30 September 2023, a report of a fatal road accident was received at ZRP Traffic West, stating that the body of an unknown male was discovered on the road at the turnoff on Rio along Luveve road.

“Police swiftly responded to the scene to prevent the loss of any potential clues. Upon arrival, they suspected foul play as the body displayed injuries that were inconsistent with those typically caused by an accident,” said Insp Ncube.

The police set up roadblocks to intercept a Honda Fit by obtaining its registration number from the public.

“At the crime scene, the police conducted inquiries and received information from members of the public. They were informed that five men had assaulted the now deceased during the night before escaping in a silver Honda Fit motor vehicle with the registration number ADG 7080.

“The police initiated patrols and set up roadblocks in order to locate the vehicle. During a traffic patrol, the team encountered the Honda Fit vehicle along Richmond Road, near Masiyephambili Drive.

“The police made an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated at a high speed. However, they were eventually apprehended as they attempted to escape towards the Victoria Falls Road, outside of town.

Insp Ncube expressed appreciation to the public and fellow officers for their efforts in fighting various forms of criminal activity.

“The public is commended for their continued spirited work with the police in the fight against crime,” he said.