Two arrested for smuggling high-end motorcycles into Zimbabwe

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO men have been arrested for allegedly smuggling Lifan motorcycles into Zimbabwe.

According to Rapid Rides, Lifan Motorcycles is an internationally acclaimed Chinese motorcycle and automobile manufacturer founded in 1992, which has left an indelible mark on the global automotive industry.

In a statement, police said Dengende Revision (22) and Muchipisi Wonder (20) were apprehended on 15 February 2024 at Kurwaisimba Business Centre in Chimanimani.

“On 15/02/2024 Police in Chimanimani acted on received information and arrested Dengende Revision (22) and Muchipisi Wonder (20) at Kurwaisimba Business Centre for smuggling three Lifan Motorcycles” reads the statement.