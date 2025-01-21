Two arrested in Bulawayo armed robbery, security guard linked to the crime

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Bulawayo, where they made off with over R150,000 and US$9,000 from a gaming company in the city centre.

In a statement, National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Nyathi said one of the men, Taurai Alfred (43), was a security guard at the gaming company that was robbed in cahoots with Nomzamo Nkiwane (42). Commissioner Nyathi stated that Nkiwane and Alfred were apprehended in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

“The two were arrested in connection with a case of robbery in which ZAR 158,160.00 and USD 9,339.00 in cash were stolen in the Bulawayo Central Business District on January 14, 2025. The robbery occurred just after the complainant had collected the money from a gaming outlet in Bulawayo and was en route to the company’s headquarters in Harare,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He added that on January 20, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo, received information linking the suspects to the robbery incident.

“The detectives acted on the information, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of ZAR 3,600.00 and USD 40.00 in cash. Investigations established that Taurai Alfred, who was once a security guard at the gaming company’s headquarters in Harare, provided inside information and masterminded the robbery,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He urged companies and individuals to be safety conscious and avoid carrying large sums of money.

“The Police applaud the public for supplying valuable information that led to the arrest of the suspects. The public should feel free to report any criminal activities to the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197,” said Commissioner Nyathi.