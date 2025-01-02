Two arrested in Bulawayo over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day stabbings

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO police have arrested two suspects in connection with separate cases of attempted murder and murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Kwaziyena Moyo (27) was arrested on New Year’s Day after allegedly stabbing his drinking mate during a dispute on Tuesday.

According to acting Bulawayo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the victim, a 30-year-old man from Pumula South, was drinking beer at Moyo’s residence when a misunderstanding ensued.

She said the complainant slapped the suspect twice in the face during the argument. In retaliation, the suspect produced an okapi knife and stabbed the complainant three times on the right side of the chest, causing serious injuries.

The victim collapsed at the scene, and onlookers called an ambulance, which transported him to Mpilo Central Hospital, where he is currently admitted.

“A report was made to the police on January 1, 2024, around 12:30 PM, leading to the arrest of the suspect,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

In a separate incident on New Year’s Day, Thembelani Mlotshwa (29) of Old Pumula was arrested for fatally stabbing Khulekani Mjaho following a dispute over beer at Pumula Old Beer Garden.

Asst Insp Msebele said the altercation began when the now-deceased struck Mlotshwa on the head with an empty beer bottle.

She said in retaliation, the suspect withdrew a knife from his pocket and stabbed the now-deceased multiple times in the stomach, causing severe injuries, including protruding intestines.

Police attended the scene, and the victim, who was unable to speak, was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries at around 11am. A post-mortem is pending.

Assistant Inspector Msebele expressed concern over the rise in murder and attempted murder cases stemming from disputes during beer-drinking sessions.

She urged members of the public to avoid engaging in arguments while under the influence of alcohol including carrying weapons to beer gardens.

She also called on liquor outlet operators to enhance security measures and conduct thorough searches of patrons.