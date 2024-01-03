Two arrested, seven suspects sought in Nedbank robbery.

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo are hunting seven suspects allegedly involved in a robbery that occurred at Nedbank Belmond along Plumtree Road on 28 August 2023, where US$272 500, ZAR 2 420 000, and five gold coins were stolen.

Lovemore Gambiza and Ishmael Mudimba were arrested soon after the robbery but their seven accomplices remain at large.

In a statement, Bulawayo Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele identified the suspects who are still at large as follows:

Agrippa Mloyi, residing in Nkulumane, Sekusile, Bulawayo. Dingilizwe Mloyi, residing in Mbundane, Bulawayo. Ngobile Mloyi, residing in Nkulumane, Bulawayo. Bhekani Mlilo, residing in Emganwini, Bulawayo. Sipho Tshuma, residing in Nkulumane, Bulawayo. George (no further particulars available). SaMamo (no further particulars available).

Assistant Inspector Msebele urged members of the public with any information to come forward and assist in the investigation, which could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“Anyone with information should contact the Officer in Charge CID Homicide Detective Inspector Justen on 0712 915 338 or landline 0292271568, the Investigating Officer Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai on 0772 226 550, or the nearest police station,” said Asst Insp Msebele.