Two attack friend during beer binge

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

Police have arrested two men from Pumula North, Bulawayo and are up for attempted murder after they beat up their friend and left him for dead over an undisclosed issue.

The incident happened on thursday and in a statement Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said: “Nhlanhla Hobane (35) and Victor Mazorodze (35) both from Pumula North, Bulawayo were arrested for an attempted murder case on their friend Innocent Phuthi.”

The duo first assaulted Phuthi several times with booted feet and fists.

“They then used an unknown object to strike him on the head. He sustained a cut on the forehead and started bleeding. He then fell and became unconscious,” said Inspector Ncube.

The complainant was ferried to Mpilo Hospital where he is admitted and his condition is serious.

Police urge members of the public to desist from picking unnecessary fights as they risk committing murder cases in the name of a simple fight.