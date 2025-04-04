Two Beitbridge men face attempted murder after a violent altercation at a party

Langelihle S Nyathi, [email protected]

Two Beitbridge men, Walter Mbedzi and Bildard Sibanda, have been charged with attempted murder following a violent altercation at a party in Maduqlo under Chief Matibe.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA), the incident occurred on March 31, 2025, during a celebration, where a dispute broke out after Mbedzi allegedly assaulted Edwin Moyo, the younger brother of the complainant, William Moyo.

It is reported that the situation quickly escalated into a fistfight involving other youths at the party.

Amid the chaos, Walter allegedly stabbed the complainant in the chest, while Sibanda reportedly stabbed him on the right arm.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Beitbridge District Hospital, where he was initially treated and discharged and was readmitted the following day due to complications.

The case has been remanded to April 10, as the complainant is still hospitalized.