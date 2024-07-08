Two blockbusters in two cities as PSL action resumes

Raymond Jaravaza,Online Reporter

WHAT better way to welcome back Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action after a one-week break with two mouth-watering blockbuster matches in Bulawayo and Harare on Sunday afternoon.

All eyes will be in Harare at Rufaro Stadium where the country’s two biggest teams Dynamos and Highlanders clash for the second time in the league. In the opening match of the 2024 PSL season, Bosso beat their bitter rivals DeMbare by two goals to one at Barbourfields Stadium back in March.

Dynamos will be hoping for a better result in their own backyard at Rufaro this time around but preparations in the lead up to the Sunday match have been nothing short of shambolic.

Dynamos players are on strike and the club management appears clueless to pacify the restless squad.

The players are demanding unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees, threatening to continue their strike until they are paid.

Despite sound financial sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings for salaries, Dynamos management has reportedly failed to pay winning bonuses.

In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn, sitting on 8th position with 23 points after 17 matches, host an equally struggling Caps United at Luveve Stadium.

The visitors are on number nine on the log standings and have massed 22 points from 17 games.

Fixtures:

Saturday

Bikita Minerals vs Herentals College Sakubva

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Arenel Movers Baobab

Simba Bhora vs Manica Diamonds Wadzanayi

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Green Fuel Luveve

Yadah FC vs Hwange Heart Stadium

Sunday:

Chicken Inn vs Caps United Luveve

Chegutu Pirates vs FC Platinum Baobab

TelOne FC vs ZPC Kariba Bata Stadium

Dynamos vs Highlanders Rufaro as suspended on condition of restitution.