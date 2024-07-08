  • Today Mon, 08 Jul 2024

Two blockbusters in two cities as PSL action resumes

Raymond Jaravaza,Online Reporter

WHAT better way to welcome back Castle Lager Premier Soccer League action after a one-week break with two mouth-watering blockbuster matches in Bulawayo and Harare on Sunday afternoon.

All eyes will be in Harare at Rufaro Stadium where the country’s two biggest teams Dynamos and Highlanders clash for the second time in the league. In the opening match of the 2024 PSL season, Bosso beat their bitter rivals DeMbare by two goals to one at Barbourfields Stadium back in March.

Dynamos will be hoping for a better result in their own backyard at Rufaro this time around but preparations in the lead up to the Sunday match have been nothing short of shambolic.

Dynamos players are on strike and the club management appears clueless to pacify the restless squad.

The players are demanding unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees, threatening to continue their strike until they are paid.

Despite sound financial sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings for salaries, Dynamos management has reportedly failed to pay winning bonuses.

In Bulawayo, Chicken Inn, sitting on 8th position with 23 points after 17 matches, host an equally struggling Caps United at Luveve Stadium.

The visitors are on number nine on the log standings and have massed 22 points from 17 games.

Fixtures:

Saturday

Bikita Minerals                  vs            Herentals College                            Sakubva

Ngezi Platinum Stars       vs            Arenel Movers                                  Baobab

Simba Bhora                       vs            Manica Diamonds                            Wadzanayi

Bulawayo Chiefs               vs            Green Fuel                                         Luveve

Yadah FC                              vs            Hwange                                               Heart Stadium

 

Sunday:

Chicken Inn                        vs            Caps United                                       Luveve

Chegutu Pirates                vs            FC Platinum                                        Baobab

TelOne FC                           vs            ZPC Kariba                                           Bata Stadium

Dynamos                             vs            Highlanders                                        Rufaro

