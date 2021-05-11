Two brothers rape cousin

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

TWO siblings aged 19 and 21 years have been arrested for allegedly raping their 10-year-old cousin on separate occasions.

The pair from Sifanjani Village in Gwanda who cannot be named for ethical reasons were not asked to plead when they appeared separately before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi each facing a rape charge.

They were remanded in custody to May 21.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said the pair raped the juvenile in February while she was staying at their home.

“In the month of February, the complainant went to stay with her grandmother and the two accused persons who are her cousins.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but in the same month the complainant was alone at home when the first accused person summoned her into their bedroom and told her to clean the room,” she said.

“The complainant complied and while she was cleaning the accused person locked the door and started fondling the complainant. The complainant rushed to the door in a bid to escape but the accused person grabbed her, pushed her onto the bed and raped her.”

Miss Nare said the first accused person warned the complainant against revealing the matter to anyone and she remained quiet.

She said on another day during the same month, the second accused person found the complainant alone in the kitchen washing dishes in the evening and he pushed her to the ground and raped her.

Miss Nare said the accused person warned the complainant against reporting the matter and she complied.

The matter came to light when the complainant’s grandmother found her crying the following morning.

The complainant then revealed to her grandmother what the accused persons had done to her. The matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest of the accused [email protected]