Two buses collide, kill 9, injure 39

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO buses had a head on collision causing nine deaths and 39 injuries along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road early Saturday morning.

In a statement on X, police said the accident occurred today around 1AM involving a Blue Circle bus and a City bus.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for postmortem to Beitbridge General Hospital while the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

“In a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on

16/03/24 at around 0100 hours at the 267-kilometre peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge

Road, nine people were killed whilst 39 others were injured when a Blue Circle bus and City bus were involved in a head-on collision. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge District General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital. More details to be released in due course,” reads the statement.