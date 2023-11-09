Two candidates’ vie for Zibagwe RDC Ward 13 seat

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

TWO candidates filed nomination papers and will battle it out for the Zibagwe Rural District Council’s Ward 13 seat in the December 9 by-election.

Zanu PF’s Cde Sipiwe Ntenezi and Mr Kilton Mpofu of Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) will battle it out for the seat left vacant after the death of Cde Cafemol Moyo.

Moyo who had been unwell for some time and could not be sworn in due to illness, succumbed to the unspecified ailment.

Moyo of Zanu PF, had been elected for a second term.

Kwekwe district elections officer, Mr Assan Mkwananzi said only two candidates filed their nomination papers on 7 November at Zibagwe RDC offices where the nomination court was sitting.

“Only those two were the ones who filed their nomination papers and they were duly declared. The process was smooth and I believe they are now on the ground to campaign,” said Mr Mkwananzi.

The by-election will be held on 9 December 2023.