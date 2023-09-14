Two-day public sector convention starts in Bulawayo

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Online Writer

A TWO-DAY 2023 Institute of Charters Accountants of Zimbabwe Annual Public Sector Convention has started in Bulawayo at a local hotel where representatives from different public institutions are gathered to discuss issues around resource accountability.

The event which is running under the theme “Sustainable Economic Growth Accountable Resource Management” will be officially opened by the Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion Pro Mthuli Ncube tomorrow, Friday.