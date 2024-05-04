Two dead, 17 injured in Gokwe accident

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO people were killed while 17 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace vehicle veered off the road along a gravel road.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred yesterday around 5 pm near Mavhulele Village, Gokwe South.

The bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted to the same Hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed whilst 17 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace vehicle with 19 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side on 03/05/24 at around 1700 hours along an unnamed gravel road near Mavhulele Village, Gokwe South. The bodies of the victims were taken to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.