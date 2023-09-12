Two dead, four injured in road accident

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

TWO people died while four were injured when a Toyota Landcruiser veered off the road at the 36-kilometer peg along Harare-Shamva Road.

The accident occurred on 10 September.

The victims’ bodies were transported to Parirenyatwa Hospital morgue for post-mortem while the injured were receiving care at Harare clinic.

In a statement, police said the vehicle rolled several times and came to a rest on its roof.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10/09/23 at the 36-kilometer peg along Harare Shamva Road where two people died whilst four others were injured.

“A Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its roof.

” The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at a local clinic in Harare,” read the statement.