Two die after heavy rains cause house-collapse

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

HEAVY rains led to the untimely death of two people when their house collapsed.

In a statement on X, police said Perpetual Muzengembuya (19) and her niece Lessly Maroka (4 months) died on 29 December 2023 at a timber company, in Nyanga South.

