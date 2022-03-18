Two die as active cases go up to 5 131

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 362 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 244 012 cases, 5 420 deaths and 233 461 recoveries.

The national recovery rate goes to 96% and active cases go up to 5 131.

52 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Mashonaland West (27), Manicaland (15), Mashonaland Central (5) and Masvingo (5).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 409 406 people having received their first dose, 3 437 308 receiving their second dose while 171 954 receiving their third dose.

A total of 2 746 received their first jab yesterday, 1 899 received their second jab while 2 445 received their third jab.

As of March 16, 2022, at 3 PM there were 68 people that were hospitalized with nine new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 54 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Nine people were asymptomatic while five people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland West recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Manicaland West which recorded 77 new cases. Mashonaland East had 67 new cases followed by Masvingo with 40 new cases. Mashonaland Central had 25 new cases. Matabeleland North recorded 22 new cases and Matabeleland South recorded 19 new cases.

Midlands recorded 17 cases while Harare had 8 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded one case .

Follow on Twitter- @ BlehKarubwa