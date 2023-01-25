Two die from Covid-19

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded two Covid-19 deaths and 104 new cases during the past 24 hours while the seven-day rolling average for cases went up to 113 from 112.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care Situational Report shows that 14 of the new cases were recorded in Bulawayo, 21 in Manicaland, 41 in Mashonaland East and seven in Masvingo and Mashonaland West provinces.

According to the report, 472 people received their first dose of the vaccine bringing the cumulative total to 6 595 319 while 324 received their second dose bringing the total to 4 960 284.

“1 057 received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 1 298 506. As of Monday, there were 23 hospitalised cases: and of those six are not vaccinated,” read the report.

“Zimbabwe has recorded 261 829 Covid-19 cases including 255 027 recoveries and 5 656 deaths.”

