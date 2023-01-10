Two die from covid-19

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded two Covid-19 deaths and 55 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total of active cases to 593.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that the deaths were both recorded in Manicaland province.

During the same period 310 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 bringing the cumulative total to 6 588 733. A total of 374 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative total to 4 956 168 while a total of 783 people received their 3rd dose bringing the total to 1 287 234

“As of Sunday there were 22 hospitalized cases which include one new admission, one asymptomatic, 18 were mild to moderate and three patients who were in the intensive care unit. Of the hospitalized, 20 were vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry.

“Since the outbreak of Covid-19 was first detected in Zimbabwe, a total of 260 533 cases have been recorded including 254 299 recoveries and 5 641 deaths.”

