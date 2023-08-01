Two die in Bulawayo road accidents

Online Reporter

TWO people died in separate road accidents in Bulawayo on Monday and Tuesday.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube, in a statement, said both drivers involved in the accidents have been charged with culpable homicide.

He said the first accident occurred on 28 July at around 3am.

“A Fatal Road Traffic Accident involving a private vehicle and a motor cycle occurred at intersection Khami road and Masiyephambili Drive, Bulawayo where one person was injured and 1 killed,” he said.

Without mentioning names, Insp Ncube said a man (34) from Pumula North Surbub, who was driving a white Nissan UD Truck went through a red robot and hit two people on a motorcycle.

He said a passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The second accident occurred on 29July 2023 at around 6:30 pm at intersection Birkenhead Road and J. Chinamano road, Bulawayo, where 7 people were injured and one died.

“An unknown male adult with no further particulars known, was driving a public service white Toyota Hiace with 9 passengers on board when he lost control of the vehicle, swerved to the left, hit a pole, overturned several times and the vehicle landed on its left side. The driver then fled after the accident leaving the vehicle at the scene. As a result of the accident, 8 passengers sustained injuries and were ferried to Mpilo hospital. One passenger sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The body of the deceased was conveyed to United Bulawayo Hospitals mortuary for post-mortem,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the accident resulted from failure to keep the vehicle under proper control and driving at an excessive speed in the prevailing circumstances.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing to motorists to exercise due care and be patient on the roads to avoid loss of lives. We appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the Toyota Hiace driver to report at any nearest police station. Passengers are also urged not to allow drunk and disorderly drivers to take charge of their lives,” said Insp Ncube.