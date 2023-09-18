  • Today Mon, 18 Sep 2023

Two die in CAG Bus accident

Two die in CAG Bus accident Accident (pic credit @nickmangwana)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

Two people died and several others were injured when a CAG bus collided with a lorry.

The incident occurred on Saturday at a peg of 30km when the bus was heading from Gokwe to Chitekete.

“Two people died on the spot and several others were injured on Saturday evening when a CAG bus traveling from Gokwe Centre to Chitekete veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its roof after hitting a lorry from behind. The accident occurred at the 30km peg along the Gokwe-Chitekete road. Our condolences go to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” reads the statement.

