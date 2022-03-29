Breaking News
Two die in head-on collision

29 Mar, 2022 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Kumbirayi Christine Alfayi, Midlands Reporter

A Gweru based traffic policeman was killed in road accident which also claimed the life of driver in a head-on collision near Kaguvi Training Centre on the 248km peg along the Gweru-Kwekwe road on Saturday night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal road accident.

He identified the deceased as Sergeant Taguma Kufakwepasi (46) and a well-known Kwekwe mechanic Donald Dzimbanhete who both died on the spot at around 10pm.

“A driver coming from Gweru tried to overtake another vehicle but when he realised that there was an oncoming vehicle, he tried to come back to his lane and in the process, side swiped the vehicle going in the same direction.

“The driver, (Dzimbanhete) then lost control of the vehicle resulting in a head-on collision with a vehicle coming from Kwekwe which was being driven by Sgt Kufakwepasi,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said due to the impact, the two vehicles overturned and Sgt Kufakwepasi and Dzimbanhete sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

He appealed to motorists to drive at reasonable and safe speed which will allow them to react and avoid road accidents if they appear imminent.

“Overtaking generally is prohibited unless one is absolutely sure that they will complete the overtaking process safely,” said the national police spokesperson.

 

