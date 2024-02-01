Two drown in dam after beer binge

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

TWO people drowned in a dam in Zhombe after they decided to take a swim after beer binge.

Police in Kwekwe, although not giving finer details confirmed the drowning and subsequent death of two people aged 38 and 20.

“The ZRP reports that Mbon’eni Mpofu (20) and Thamsanqa Sibanda (38) died in Ncinya Village, Zhombe on 29/01/24 at around 3pm. The two victims who were allegedly drinking beer, drowned in Mhazhe Dam where they had gone for a swim,” wrote police on their X page.

Officer commanding Kwekwe police, Chief Superintendent Ison Chapeta said the bodies were retrieved by the sub aqua unit.

“Two people aged 38 and 20 respectively drowned in a dam in Zhombe under Chief Ntabeni. The bodies have since been retrieved by the ZRPs sub aqua unit and given to the families for burial. No foul play is suspected from now,” he said.

The disaster comes hard on the hills of a youthful couple together with their seven days old baby, having been swept away by a flooded Sanyathi River in Gokwe.

Police have been warning the public against crossing flooded rivers and playing near water bodies amid heavy rains which pounded most parts of the country last week.