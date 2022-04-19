Two drown in mine shaft

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

TWO men were found dead in a flooded mine shaft in Gokwe South, police have said.

Munyaradzi Muduri (33) and Admire Mazarahanda (22) both from Chief Njelelele in Gokwe, died upon admission at Gokwe District Hospital after they were retrieved from Umo Mine while in an unconscious state as they were trying to pump out water from the shaft.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which took place on 17 April around 2PM.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms receiving a sudden death report involving two men who died whilst pumping water from a mine shaft at Amo Mine in Gokwe,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The now deceased Muduri and Mazarahanda reportedly went into the shaft to pump water.

“Their colleague who was outside the mine heard them calling for help. He mobilized some villagers who assisted him to retrieve the two,” said Insp Mahoko.

The duo was found in an unconscious state and were rushed to Gwanika Clinic where they were further referred to Gokwe District Hospital.

They were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Inspector Mahoko urged people in the mining industry to get guidance from experts and the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development in putting effective safety measures in their work.