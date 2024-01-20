Two feared dead in mine collapse

Michael Magoronga,[email protected]

AT least two people have been trapped underground and are feared dead after a mineshaft they were working in collapsed in Kwekwe.

The mine, whose name could not be ascertained, reportedly collapsed on Sunday and attempts to rescue the miners have been in vain.

Acting Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Mr Reason Machina confirmed the incident.

“We received a report that at least two people were trapped underground after the mine collapsed on Sunday. Rescue efforts have been futile ever since and I am told that one of the mining giants Kuvimba Mining House has provided an excavator to help in the rescue operations,” he said.

Mr Machina said chances of the people being alive are very slim.

“Since Sunday to date, chances are very slim but you never know. Our aim also is to ascertain the number of people who were underground when the disaster struck,” he said.

The disaster comes barely a week after 15 miners who were trapped for about four days in Redwing Mine in Penhalonga near Mutare were rescued and escaped without a scratch.

Mines and Mineral Development Minister, Soda Zhemu has directed that all artisanal mining activities be suspended owing to heavy rains being experienced.