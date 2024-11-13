Two female bogus recruitment agents dragged to court for fraud

Peter Matika, [email protected]

TWO Bulawayo women, who allegedly defrauded several job seekers of thousands of dollars have been arraigned before the courts on charges of fraud.

The duo comprising 56 year-old Nokuthula Sibanda from Gwabalanda suburb and Nothando Ndlovu (48) from Upper Rangemore are facing multiple counts of fraud, where they are accused of swindling three people of a total of US$ 15 980.

According to court records the duo, through their miscalculated scheme, ran a bogus job recruitment agency, which they used to manipulate and represent themselves to their victims from 2022 until this year.

It was reported that Sibanda and Ndlovu allegedly misrepresented themselves as agents specializing in job placements in the United Kingdom, convincing their victims to part with large sums of money.

The two women are facing charges related to separate fraud cases, which they are believed to have committed over a period of almost three years.

Sibanda and Ndlovu were arrested last week after some of the complainants reported the matter to the police, before their subsequent initial court appearance.

Sibanda was remanded out of custody on US$100 bail, while Ndlovu who reportedly resides in the United Kingdom was denied bail, on fears that she might skip the country.

The pair is set to appear in court on 20 November.

According to court records, during the period extending from March 2023 to May 2023 the duo misrepresented themselves to one Sibusisiwe Sithole that they could facilitate and secure for her documents to travel to the UK.

“By means of this misrepresentation Sithole paid cash amounting to US$5 730 to Sibanda and Ndlovu towards the processing of a certificate of sponsorship for her daughter Nompumelelo Ndlovu,” read the documents.

“On another count the pair allegedly defrauded a Duduzile Ntazibona of US$4 050 in the same manner.

“On 18 November 2022 Accused One was given US$ 4 050, which she promised the complainant would facilitate by securing a certificate of sponsorship, which will land her a job in the UK, through the assistance of Accused Two.

“Accused 2 then sent a fake certificate of sponsorship to the complainant’s email. The complainant made various efforts to check on the progress of her employment but Accused One kept giving her excuses. Both the accused then ended up blocking communication with the complainant,” read the document.

Using the same technique the pair swindled US$6 200 sometime in May 2023 from one Bongani Moyo, who only managed to recover US$1 100.

The case is still under police investigation, as police anticipate more witnesses to make reports.