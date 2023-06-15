Breaking News
Two gold panners buried in mineshaft collapse

15 Jun, 2023 - 21:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Andile tshuma, [email protected]

TWO gold panners died after they were trapped when a disused mine shaft collapsed on them following a rock fall at Willowpark Farm in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South Province.

The deceased were identified as Admire Dube (21) and Edmore Moyo (29) both from Esigodini.

Dube’s body was retrieved on Wednesday and the rescue team was by last night still battling to retrieve the body of Moyo.

Matabeleland South deputy provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident.

“The deceased who has so far been retrieved has been identified as Admire Dube (21) of Mtshede Village New line Esigodini. On 13 June 2023 at around 1PM, he was panning for gold at Willow Farm mine with Edmore Moyo aged 29 years of Esigodini,” he said.

“At about 1:30PM on the same day, the shaft collapsed while Admire Dube and Edmore Moyo were inside. The shaft is about 13 metres deep, and other miners managed to retrieve Admire.”

Sgt Moyo said a team from How Mine was called to assist retrieve while investigations are underway.

