Two graduands shine at Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology graduation ceremony

The Second Graduation Ceremony of the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

Online Writer

The Second Graduation Ceremony of the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology saw Miss Tabeth Ruvimbo Veremu and Mr Kelvin Mtondo reaping what they sowed as they walked away with several prizes and awards.

The ceremony was presided by President Mnangagwa who is also the Chancellor of all State Universities at Cloverhill Farm Campus in Marondera.

Miss Veremu was awarded a first-class degree in Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Development Sciences and Policy and received the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Prize of USD$1000 for Overall Best Female Graduating student.

She also took the Vice Chancellor’s Prize for the Best Overall Graduating BSc student in the Faculty of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship and the CBZ Bank Prize for the Best Overall Female Graduating student.

Adding to the awards and prizes, Miss Veremu also walked away with the Centurion Media Shield for the Best Overall Graduating student in the programme and the ZB Bank Shield for the Best Overall Graduating student in the programme awards were added to her bag. She walked away with the University Book Prize.

Mr Mtondo received his first-class degree in Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Horticulture and the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Prize of USD$1000 for the overall Best Male Graduating student award.

Mr Mtondo pocketed the Vice Chancellor’s Prize for the Best Overall Graduating student in the Faculty of Plant and Animal Sciences and Technology and the ARDA Prize for the Best Graduating student in the Faculty of Plant and Animal Sciences and Technology. He also received the WatPro Prize for the Best Graduating student in the programme and the ZB Bank Shield for the Best Graduating student in the programme were added to his awards list. He took with him the University Book Prize.

A total of 97 students were capped today, representing a 33 percent increase from 73 in 2022. Of the 2023 graduands, 46 percent are females and 54 percent are males.