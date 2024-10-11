Two in court for alleged gang rape after funeral

Lesley Chikudo, [email protected]

TWO men from Iminyela suburb in Bulawayo appeared in court on Wednesday for allegedly gang-raping a woman on her way home from a funeral.

Nkosinathi Sibanda (21) and Patrick Mpofu (20) appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mrs Sibongile Marondedze, facing rape charges. They were remanded in custody to October 17.

Prosecutor, Ms Melissa Dube, told the court that sometime in September, Sibanda, Mpofu and their two accomplices still on the run spotted the woman leaving a funeral service in Iminyela and followed her as she walked home.

“When she reached an area near Iminyela Flats, one of the accused grabbed and tripped her and she fell to the ground. She tried to scream, but they covered her mouth,” said Ms Dube.

The accused persons allegedly took turns to rape the woman.

After the assault, the victim returned to the funeral venue to seek help. She reported the rape to the police, who referred her to Mpilo Central Hospital for a medical examination.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Sibanda and Mpofu, while the other two suspects remain on the run, and a manhunt has been launched.