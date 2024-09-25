Two inmates remanded in custody for sodomy

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

TWO male inmates from Khami Maximum Prison have been remanded in custody to the 10th of next month after being charged with engaging in anal sexual intercourse.

Godwin Dlomo and Gilbert Shonai appeared before Westcommonage Magistrate Mr Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe yesterday for contravening the law.

The accused people’s unlawful act unveiled when Shonai experienced anal pains thereby disclosing that he had consensual anal sex with the Dlomo.

Prosecutor Ms Audrey Kufandikamwe said the offence was committed on the 8th of June this year at Khami Prison.

She said “It is the state case that on the 8th June 2024 and at Khami Maximum Prison, the two accused persons had consensual anal sexual intercourse.

The matter came to light when the second accused experienced anal pain and subsequently disclosed that he had engaged in consensual anal sex with the first accused person,” said Ms Kufandikamwe.

Shonai is said to be currently serving for rape and the detail on Dlomo was not disclosed.