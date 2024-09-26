Two Jotsholo men die of gas inhalation while digging water well

RAYMOND JARAVAZA

TWO men from Jotsholo in Matabeleland North province lost their lives in a suspected case of gas inhalation while digging a well.

Their bodies were retrieved from a 25-metre deep well by the Bulawayo Fire Brigade on Tuesday.

Chief fire officer for the Bulawayo Fire Brigade Mr Mhlangano Moyo said his team was called to the scene to assist a team from Hwange who could not retrieve the bodies as a result of limited resources.

“The Bulawayo Fire Brigade conducted a rescue operation in Jotsholo to retrieve the bodies of two male adults who succumbed to gas fumes while deepening a 25-metre well.

“The information we have is that the first male adult went down into the well and after a while requested for help citing poor air flow. The second man followed into the well and unfortunately also became a victim of similar circumstances of gas inhalation. The Hwange team that was initially summoned to attend the scene roped in the Bulawayo Fire Brigade for assistance as they had limited resources to carry out the rescue mission,” said Mr Moyo.

Mr Moyo cautioned community members in the Jotsholo and Lupane areas to remain vigilant against underground gases when digging wells.

“The Lupane and Jotsholo areas have methane gases underground and communities in those areas are advised to hire drilling companies as opposed to digging wells on their own. This is the fourth incident that has been recorded in those areas this year and there is need for awareness campaigns to educate community members on the dangers of underground gases,” he said.