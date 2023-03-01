Two juveniles drown in pool

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

TWO juveniles aged six and four drowned in a pool near their homestead in Mberengwa, Midlands Province.

The toddlers had been left playing at home by their parents who had gone to attend a meeting.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on 24 February .

“On the day, Setfree Gwezuva (28) left home in the company of his wife Narita Shoko (26) to attend a meeting. They left their son aged 6 and his 4-year-old nephew playing at home alone,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Upon their return, around 5PM, they discovered that the two children had drowned in a nearby pool which is about 1,5metres deep.

Local villagers were alerted and assisted in retrieving the bodies taken to Mberengwa Hospital Mortuary.

Inspector Mahoko said investigations were in progress and urged members of the public to avoid leaving minor children unattended.

“We urge members of the public to desist from leaving children unattended to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.