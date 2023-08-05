Two kill niece, stash body in mealie-meal sack

Lizzy Nekhoma

Police have launched a manhunt for two people who killed their four-year-old niece.

John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda were always seen assaulting Princess Shoko and her six-year-old sister. The sister is currently seeking medical attention at a local hospital.

Shoko’s body was found a stream along Harare-Bulawayo Road, between Kuwadzana Extension and Glaudina, Harare on 2 August 2023.

Taking to twitter police said, ’’The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of a couple, John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda of Vantage area, Zvimba who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which their niece, Princes Shoko (4) was found dead in a stream along Harare-Bulawayo Road, between Kuwadzana Extension and Glaudina, Harare on 02/08/23. The victim was found stashed in a 25 kilogrammes mealie-meal sack and had a deformed face.

The suspects were allegedly seen by neighbours assaulting the victim and her sister (6) on several occasions using electric cables and switches. The other victim (6) is currently admitted at a local hospital where she is receiving treatment on injuries she sustained during the assault by the suspects. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.’’