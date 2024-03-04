Two killed, 2 injured in head-on collision along Bulawayo-Harare Highway

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

TWO people were killed while two others were injured when a Nissan NV350 vehicle collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan Kombi.

In a statement, police said the accident occurred on 2 March 2024 at around 10 pm at the 123km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 02/03/24 at around 2200 hours at the 123-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road in which two people were killed whilst two others were injured A Nissan NV350 vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Caravan kombi. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted to the same hospital,” reads the statement.