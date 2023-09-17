Two killed as bus collides with truck’s tailboard

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

TWO people died and thirty others sustained injuries when a CAG bus collided with the tailboard of a truck.

In a statement, police said both the injured and the deceased were taken to Gokwe District Hospital.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 30 kilometre peg along Gokwe-Siabuwa Road in which two people were killed whilst thirty others were injured.

“A CAG bus with 50 passengers on board hit the tailboard of a Hino truck with six passengers on board resulting in the Hino truck veering off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its wheels, subsequently, the bus veered off the road before overturning and landing on its roof.

” The bodies of the victims were taken to Gokwe District Hospital for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” reads the statement.