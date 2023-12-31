Two killed in Masvingo car crash at the weekend

Lingani Nyika,[email protected]

TWO more people were killed on Saturday while five others were injured when a Toyota Fortuner they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned along Masvingo-Mutare road.

The accident occurred at the 226km peg at around 6 am.

The victims were identified as Previous Maonde (19) and Paul Taruvinga (19) both from Bikita in Masvingo.

The two died on admission at Silveira Mission Hospital after sustaining head injuries. The injured, including the driver, were also taken to the same hospital where they are admitted.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the accident yesterday.

“The driver, James Taruvinga (32) was driving towards Mutare when he lost control of the car, a Toyota Fortuner and it veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels,” he said.

“We encourage motorists to avoid speeding, especially during this time when roads are slippery as a result of the rains.”

So far, police have since the start of the festive season on December 15 recorded 1 198 accidents, 63 of which were fatal ones with 473 people sustaining injuries.