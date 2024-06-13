Two killed in mine explosion

Michael Magoronga

Two artisanal miners died on the spot while three others escaped with injuries after an attempt to light up a cigarette turned fatal.

The incident occurred on 8 June 2024 at about 1200 hours at Dohwe 118 Gold Mine in Mberengwa.

James Ndebele (38) and Alfred Hove (19) who were underground when the incident occurred, died on the spot while the other three who were working outside escaped with injuries.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

“Ndebele of Maglas Township in Zvishavane and Hove of Village Bricks under Chief Bvute in Mberengwa were working underground in a mine shaft while three other miners were working outside.Whilst working, Hove asked for fire to light up his cigarette and one of the miners who were outside threw a piece of burning firewood log into the shaft and it landed on top of explosives which exploded instantly killing Ndebele and Hove,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The miners who were outside the shaft sustained varying injuries after being hit from flying debris caused by the explosion.

“Police are urging miners to observe all the safety precautions to avoid such accidents,” said Inspector Mahoko.